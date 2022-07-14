Kazakhstan Opens New Page in Animation Industry, Says Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will establish the Kazakh Animation creative association at the Kazakhfilm studio, Minister of Culture and Sports Dauren Abayev wrote on his Facebook page on July 12.

He said that the new association will become a game-changer in the country’s animation industry and will boost competitiveness, as young and promising animators get the opportunity to learn from the best international animation artists.

“We need to keep pace with the time, support our talented youth and create a comfortable space for new ideas and initiatives. I believe that we will release high-quality content and bring Kazakh animation to the international level,” he wrote.

By the end of the year, the association will present ten pilot projects. All of them will be implemented with the support of the world’s major animation studios.