Kazakhstan Increases Trade Turnover Outside EAEU

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 51.6 percent, according to preliminary data over six months this year, the State Revenue Committee reports on July 19.

Exports grew by 65.4 percent, imports – by 20.8 percent in the reporting period.

Prices for the main export items have increased in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year. Oil prices rose by 65.9 percent, aluminum by 36.9 percent, zinc by 35.4 percent, lead by 9.4 percent, copper prices increased by 7.3 percent and gold by 3.6 percent.

The export customs duty rate for crude oil increased by 52.9 percent from $56.7 per one ton in 2021 to $86.7 per one ton this year.