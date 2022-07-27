Kazakhstan Boosts Coal Exports to EU and Switzerland

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan exported 2.85 million tons of coal and coke to the European Union (EU) countries since the beginning of this year, as its coal is suitable for their power plants, according to the July 25 S&P Global Commodity Insights report. For comparison, Kazakhstan exported an average of 0.81 million tons of coal to EU nations in the previous year.

In general, Kazakhstan exported 13.7 million tons of coal worth $344.2 million in a five-month period, ensuring a 21.1 percent of export growth with 91.5 percent of increase in terms of money, the energyprom.kz monitoring agency reported on July 27.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries received 9.1 million tons of coal from Kazakhstan — 0.7 percent more than a year earlier, particularly Russia – 8.4 million tons, Kyrgyzstan – 343,600 tons, and Belarus – 119,700 tons.

As for other countries, Kazakhstan exported 3.3 million tons of coal to Switzerland, 632,400 tons to Poland, and 282,800 tons to Cyprus.

From January to June, Kazakhstan produced 57.4 million tons of coal, which is 5.9 percent more than a year earlier, with a profit of 271 billion tenge (US$564 million).

The largest coal producers in the country – Bogatyr Coal in the Pavlodar Region and Shubarkol Komir in the Karaganda Region – continue to lead the nation in terms of coal output, producing 33.9 million tons and 18.4 million tons of coal, respectively, for the period from January to June.