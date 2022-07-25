Kazakh Tourism Company Launches Website to Improve Customer Experience and Hospitality Services

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Tourism National Company has developed a special website to assess tourist satisfaction with country’s public services, reported on July 18 Chair of Kazakh Tourism Talgat Amanbayev.

A person can file a review, suggestion or complaint with pictures about all tourist services throughout the country on Shagym.kazakhstan.travel website.

“The site will process and systematize the received data. We will get an opportunity to improve the tourist services with relevant government bodies or businesses. I believe the website will help us to improve the quality of tourist services, but its work depends on active participation of the public,” Amanbayev wrote on his Instagram.