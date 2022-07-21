Kazakh President Proposes Central Asian Leaders Create Joint Media

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged Central Asian leaders to join efforts in the fight against attempts to split relations between states and strengthen interaction in the information space at a July 21 fourth consultative meeting of the heads of states of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata, reports the presidential press service.

Tokayev encouraged the meeting participants to create a regional TV channel or news website to enhance interaction in a single Central Asian information space and as a result, resist attempts to divide people.

“There is still an acute information hunger in our media in terms of coverage of life in the countries of the region. It would be desirable to reverse this trend. This work should be the inviolability of our friendship. We must unite to oppose any attempts to divide peoples and to split our relations by fomenting interstate and inter ethnic discord,” the President said.