Kazakh Government to Support Businesses Through Grant Financing

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh entrepreneurs can apply for state funding as part of the National Entrepreneurship Development Project for 2021-2025 from Aug. 8, reported the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population on July 25.

Funds will be provided by the employment centers according to the decision of the city or district commission for awarding grants.

The grant amount is 400 according to the monthly calculation index (MCI) or 1.2 million tenge (US$2,552). Each participant can receive the grant only once.

Grant funds allow aspiring entrepreneurs to develop their business ideas and facilitate the production, thereby generating a regular income.

The applicant should belong to one of the following social categories. These are persons with limited abilities, persons with valid repatriate status, interregional migrants, members of low-income families, members of a large family (one of the parents), a person raising a child with limited abilities (one of the parents), a survivor’s benefits recipient or underserved youth.

The applicant must have a certificate of their completion of the Bastau Business entrepreneurship course. The document is valid for three years.