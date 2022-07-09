Kazakh Commissioner for Human Rights Briefs Diplomats on First Results of Human Rights Protection Reforms

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Commissioner for Human Rights Elvira Azimova briefed diplomatic missions on the reforms aimed at improving the mechanism for protecting human and civil rights on July 8, reports the Human Rights Commissioner press office.

The nation’s Ombudsperson spoke about the measures taken to strengthen the capacity of the National Human Rights Institution, cooperation with the civil sector, the state and international organizations.

One of the draft laws under discussion is the transfer of functions of migration and medical care of citizens in custody and probation from the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Healthcare and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

The first stage of transfer was completed on July 1.

“The purpose of this reform is to ensure high-quality and equal access of citizens to medical services and prevention of illegal actions, including in the form of torture or other forms of ill-treatment that pose a threat to health in conditions of detention,” said Azimova.

Azimova also highlighted the main directions of improvement of legislation and practice in human rights that were outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Following the briefing, the participants agreed to continue cooperation and support in projects that improve human rights protection, taking into account national priorities, commitments made, positive experience of other countries and international standards.