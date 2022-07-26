l  r

Kazakh Сapital to Host Asian Judo Championships 2022

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 26 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Nur-Sultan will host the Asian Judo Championships 2022 among men and women on Aug. 4-7 at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, reported the National Olympic Committee.

Since 2017, Kazakhstan has been holding Asian Cup among young people and adults twice a year, according to Zhitkeev. Photo credit: olympic.kz

Some 208 competitors, including 118 men and 90 women from 21 countries will take part in individual and mix-team competitions. Eighteen athletes will represent Kazakhstan.

“The competitions help to improve the skills of our athletes and strengthen our country as a sports nation. Asia’s best judo fighters will gather in our capital. I think this is good news and a great opportunity for the younger generation to get closer to their favorite athletes,” Acting President of Kazakhstan Judo Federation Askhat Zhitkeev said.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Sports
View More in Sports »