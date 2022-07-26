Kazakh Сapital to Host Asian Judo Championships 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Nur-Sultan will host the Asian Judo Championships 2022 among men and women on Aug. 4-7 at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, reported the National Olympic Committee.

Some 208 competitors, including 118 men and 90 women from 21 countries will take part in individual and mix-team competitions. Eighteen athletes will represent Kazakhstan.

“The competitions help to improve the skills of our athletes and strengthen our country as a sports nation. Asia’s best judo fighters will gather in our capital. I think this is good news and a great opportunity for the younger generation to get closer to their favorite athletes,” Acting President of Kazakhstan Judo Federation Askhat Zhitkeev said.