Investment Projects to Provide More Than 2 Million Jobs by 2025

NUR-SULTAN – Investment projects will offer over 2 million new jobs by 2025, including 444,000 this year, said Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov at a July 28 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the presidential press service. As of July 1, some 249,000 jobs have already been created.

The pool of investment projects formed by 2025 includes approximately 847 projects in the manufacturing, petrochemicals and agricultural sectors.

According to Tugzhanov, the national income growth program boosted the pay for 1.2 million corporate employees, 240,000 production staff in the quasi-public sector, and 850,000 public sector employees.

Tugzhanov announced an increase in the size of grants for new company projects for young people. He said that the government creates possibilities for the socially vulnerable population to earn a consistent income and provides tools to encourage women’s employment.

The President instructed the government to ensure the continued growth of citizens’ income. According to him, this issue should be the primary concern of both national and local administrative authorities.