Glamping Instead of Camping: Tourists Discover New Recreation Activities in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Outdoor recreation is often associated with many inconveniences, such as a large amount of luggage, poor internet connection, and poor hygienic conditions. However, a new type of vacation called glamping has become popular and favored among locals for its comfort and uniqueness over the last two years.

The term glamping comes from the combination of the words “glamorous” and “camping” and implies facilities and accommodation much more convenient than those associated with traditional camping. The comfortable tiny houses with large and soft beds, furniture, kitchen areas and private bathrooms with warm running water are for those who do not prefer tents and sleeping bags.

Kazakhstan’s travel website Tengritravel.kz recently made a list of top-rated glamping areas around the country.

Orbita Glamping is located 25 kilometers from Shchuchinsk or two and half hours from Nur-Sultan.

Guests can choose from one of seven sphere houses representing Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, Venus, and the Moon with a panoramic view of Burabai National Park’s pine forest.

The glamping also offers its guests swings, hammocks, gazebos, barbecue areas, a swimming pool, a small playground, outdoor cinema, a telescope, bicycles, badminton, board games, and books.

Scout Glamp is situated 120 kilometers from the Kazakh capital.

This place is more suitable for tourists with children, as there are such entertainment options as a scout program, a climbing wall and a rope park. They can stay in safari tents or eco-houses. Guests can also watch movies in the open air, have barbecue picnics, go cycling, fishing or read books while lying in a hammock.

Menin house (my house), Almaty

Four dome houses with terraces offer a beautiful panoramic view of the city. A dome with a sauna is available for rent.

Mount Glamp, near Almaty

Mount Glamp allows its guests to enjoy solitude with nature as it is located approximately 30 minutes by car from Almaty in the Aksai Gorge. The tents’ windows offer a stunning view of the high mountains, noisy river and green hills.

Tourists can settle in safari tents for two or four people, as well as gazebos for a company of up to 15 people. Guests can also hold a barbecue and sing karaoke.

Aglamp, near Almaty

Located in the Talgar district of the Almaty Region, it has A-frame houses with fireplaces and huge windows overlooking the mountains, Scandinavian houses, and safari tents. Slides, carousels for adults and children, and a large number of barbecue grills are included.