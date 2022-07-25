Fifteen Kazakh Women-Led IT Startups Selected For Incubation and Acceleration Program in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN – Fifteen startup projects from Kazakhstan were selected at a pitch day on July 15 as part of the Tumaris. Tech international project aimed at promoting women’s initiatives in the information technology sector in Tashkent, the press service of the IT Park Uzbekistan reports.

Out of 148 applications submitted from five Central Asian countries, 16 projects from Uzbekistan, 15 from Kazakhstan, 12 from Kyrgyzstan, two from Tajikistan and one from Turkmenistan will enter the incubation and acceleration programs which include educational sessions with international experts, courses on financial literacy, public speaking, time management among other topics. Participants will study online for three months.

“A large number of applications speaks of the demand for such events. It is great that many people are enthusiastically working on projects to improve human life because most startups are related to education and medicine – the most popular social areas,” Head of Corporate Applications Support Department at Beeline (Uzbekistan) Anna Dzhiyanova said.

The most promising projects will be presented at the international startup exhibition in Tashkent and gain access to the investment platform.