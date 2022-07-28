Emigration from Kazakhstan Declines for Third Consecutive Year

NUR-SULTAN – The number of people who are leaving Kazakhstan has decreased for a third consecutive year as the country is witnessing a decreasing gap between the number of people leaving and entering the country, Ranking.kz reported.

Emigrants from Kazakhstan favor moving to Russia and Germany, while most immigrants enter the country mainly from neighboring countries.

From January to March 2022, 4,100 people arrived in Kazakhstan. This is a two-fold increase over the same period in 2021. The number of those who left the country decreased by 4.3 percent to 5,300 people.

The majority of emigrants departed from Kostanai (645 people, -12.4 percent), Pavlodar (643 people, +7.2 percent) and Karaganda (681 people, 3.9 percent less than in January-March 2021) regions. The Mangystau Region (1300 people, +250 percent), Almaty (595 people, +50 percent) and the Almaty Region (401 people, +630 percent) are among the most attractive regions for immigrants.

The top destinations for those emigrating from Kazakhstan are Russia (4,100 people, -7 percent per year), Germany (617 people), Poland (125 people), the United States (89 people) and Belarus (57 people).

Uzbekistan (2,000 people, +300 percent), Russia (810 people, -4.8 percent), Turkmenistan (218 people, +470 percent), Kyrgyzstan and China are the countries from which people entered Kazakhstan most frequently.