CPC’s Oil Shipment Secure After Power Supply Failure at Atyrau Oil Pump Stations

NUR-SULTAN – The power supply shutdown at oil pump stations (PS) in the Atyrau Region did not affect oil shipment, reported the press service of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) on July 27.

According to the press release, adverse weather conditions in the Atyrau Region (rain, thunderstorm and hurricane wind) and the collapse of several 220KV overhead power transmission line poles caused power supply shutdown at Kurmangazy PS and Isatai PS.

The incident did not affect the current month’s shipment schedule. Oil lifting at the CPC Marine Terminal proceeds normally.

The PS main equipment gets its power supply from backup sources, there is no threat of an emergency at the facilities themselves. However, startup of the pumps in current conditions is impossible technologically.

The company’s repair teams and relevant services are now working on remediation of the process disruption.

So far, the Atyrau refinery has 26,000 tons of gasoline, 22,000 tons of diesel fuel and 4,000 tons of kerosene, Atyrau Refinery CEO Murat Dosmuratov said.