CPC Continues Work as Usual, Says Kazakh PM Smailov

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin agreed that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) will not suspend operations, said Smailov in his interview with Qazaqstan TV channel on July 12.

“On July 5, the Primorsky District Court in the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk suspended the activities of the CPC for 30 days. On July 6, we negotiated with the Russian Prime Minister and resolved this issue. The CPC is operating smoothly, there are no restrictions on oil exports,” Smailov said.

On July 11, the Krasnodar Regional Court overturned its decision to suspend the operations of the CPC, replacing the suspension with a fine of 200,000 roubles (US$3,400).