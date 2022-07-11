Russian Court Lifts Suspension on Caspian Pipeline Consortium

NUR-SULTAN – The regional court of the city of Krasnodar, Russia, overturned the earlier decision of Primorsky District Court in the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk to suspend the operations of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), reports the CPC press service. The month-long suspension will be replaced by a 200,000 roubles fine (US$3,300).

The new ruling enters into force immediately.

“CPC is a continuous cycle enterprise. The immediate suspension of its activities may lead to irrevocable consequences for the production process. It may lead to the emergence of unmanageable processes at its technical facilities, including their destruction, since the technological requirements for oil transportation do not allow for immediate shutdown of production activities,” reads the statement of CPC press service.

CPC is the main export route for Kazakh oil, annually pumping 67 million tons of oil.

On July 6, the Primorsky District Court in the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk suspended the activities of the CPC for 30 days for a “number of documentary violations under the oil spill response plan.” The same day the CPC contested the decision and filed an appeal to the court in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk requesting that the enforcement of the ruling be suspended.