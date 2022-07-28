Air China to Launch Flights from Nur-Sultan to Chengdu

NUR-SULTAN – The Air China airline announced plans to launch Nur-Sultan-Chengdu regular flights from Aug. 7 on an Airbus 320, reported the press service of the Nur-Sultan International Airport on July 27.

From Aug. 9, the Red Wings Russia’s air carrier will operate flights from Omsk to Nur-Sultan on a SSJ100 jet.

Previously, the Red Wings company started Nur-Sultan-Kazan flights from July 17. Later, on July 22, the Rossiya Airlines announced the launch of Nur-Sultan-Krasnoyarsk flights three times a week.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Turkey announced plans to increase flight frequency on the Nur-Sultan-Istanbul and the Almaty-Istanbul routes. The number of flights is expected to increase from 43 to 93 flights.