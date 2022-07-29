717 People Convicted for Crimes During January Attacks, Says Prosecutor General

NUR-SULTAN – 717 people have been convicted for attacks, mass riots, possession of weapons, and theft during the January events, Prosecutor General Berik Asylov said at a Prosecutor General’s Office board meeting on July 28.

Since the beginning of the year, prosecutors have focused on establishing the causes and details of the “January tragedy” and identifying the organisers and participants in the terrorist attacks and riots. As a result, 474 criminal cases have been filed in court.

Asylov also outlined the results of the work of his office in other areas in the first half of 2022.

A gradual modernisation of the criminal procedures has taken place. Prosecutors have checked 189,000 procedural decisions as part of the introduction of the three-tier model. Prosecutors have pursued 570 indictments for especially serious crimes.

The constitutional and civil rights violations at the pre-trial stage have been decreasing. Prosecutors have terminated unfounded accusations against 1,077 persons and 512 persons have been released from police and temporary detention facilities.

Improvements have been made in the field of customs regulation and the liquefied petroleum gas market. Violations, theft and corruption schemes have been identified.

Checks have been carried out to protect the rights of persons with disabilities, as well as on medical equipment pricing, and the activities of large wholesale markets.

Work has also been conducted by the prosecutors to return illegally withdrawn funds to the country, and restrict oligopolies.

Asylov instructed the Prosecutor General’s Office to ensure the protection of the rights of citizens, businesses, and the interests of the state, as well as to strengthen its coordinating role in the fight against crime.