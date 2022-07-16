204 Kazakh Students Attend Int’l Olympiads, Earn Awards This Year

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh school students have brought home 26 gold, 56 silver and 122 bronze medals from international Olympiads since the beginning of the year, reports the Education and Science Ministry on July 13.

“More than 500 Kazakh school students took part in international subject Olympiads. They have won over 200 awards. This means that almost every second student participating in the competition won a medal. Our children competed with their peers from over a hundred countries and showed excellent results. They get the opportunity to join the national team and take part in international olympiads. If students win prizes at these competitions, they will get cash prizes and grants for studying at Kazakh universities,” said Chairperson of Preschool and Secondary Education Committee Gulmira Karimova.

Two hundred and four Kazakh schoolchildren were awarded medals in prestigious Olympiads, including the Asian-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad, the Silk Road International Mathematical Olympiad, the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad, the Mendeleev International Chemistry Olympiad, the Asian Physics Olympiad, and the Zhautykov International Olympiad in mathematics, physics and computer science.