The Beauty of Mangystau in the Palm of Your Hand (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Nurken Tazhibay, a blogger from Aktau, shared a video with scenic destinations of the Mangystau Region on Instagram, reports Zakon.kz news website.

In just one minute the video brings nine most marvelous touristic locations of the Mangystau Region.

Among them are Karynzharyk valley, a desert steppe located between Mangystau peninsula and Ustyurt plateau, Bozzhyra mountain, located in Karakiyansky district of the Mangystau Region, 300 kilometres from the city of Aktau, and Sherkala mountain of an unusual shape that stands alone, located around 94 kilometres to the north-east of the city of Aktau and 18 kilometres from the village of Shetpe.

The video also features Airakty, a system of mountain ranges in the Mangystau Region, Kyzylkup tract, or as it is simply called among people Mangystau Tiramisu, referring to small mountains of colorful marine sediments, Zhygylgan cape, translated from the Kazakh language as fallen land, Tamshaly canyon, the sacred place of the Mangystau Region, located near the city of Fort Shevchenko, Ybykty canyon, a deep and bizarrely shaped canyon, and Tuzbair, a rocky place of solonchak in the Mangystau Region, right at the foot of the vast Ustyurt plateau.