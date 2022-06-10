QS World University Rankings 2023 Feature 16 Kazakh Universities, Al-Farabi University Enters Top 150

NUR-SULTAN – Sixteen Kazakh universities have entered the QS World University Rankings 2023 featuring more than 1,400 universities from around the world, reported the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The number of Kazakh universities has doubled in the rankings in three years as eight were listed in the ranking in 2018 and 14 schools represented the country in 2021.

The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has entered the top 150 list of the best universities in the world. L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University entered the top 300 for the first time. Satbayev University has moved up almost 100 positions and is now ranked 405th.

Auezov South Kazakhstan University, Kazakh National Agrarian University and Sanzhar Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University have also improved their performance.

This year, the ranking includes 100 study destinations with the U.S., the U.K. and mainland China.