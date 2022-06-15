President Tokayev Takes Part in Credentials Ceremony, Notes Role of Diplomatic Relations Between Countries

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed full support and assistance of his administration and the Kazakh government to the newly appointed foreign ambassadors during the June 15 ceremony of receiving credentials in Akorda.

It is reported the credentials were presented by Ambassador of Vietnam Pham Thai Nhu Mai, Ambassador of Portugal Maria de Fátima Velez de Andrade Mendes, Ambassador of Armenia Armen Ghevondyan, Ambassador of Chile Eduardo Raul Escobar Marin, and Ambassador of New Zealand Sarah Maree Walsh.

Tokayev congratulated ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and noted the role of each state in diplomatic relations with the country.

The cooperation with Vietnam is an integral part of Kazakhstan’s Asian-Pacific and ASEAN policy, said the President as he addressed the Ambassador of Vietnam.

“Kazakhstan is ever more committed to enhancing political dialogue, as well as trade and investment engagement with Vietnam poised to be among the world’s most dynamic markets by 2030. I look forward that the state visit of the Vietnamese President to Kazakhstan will help us chart a long-term comprehensive partnership roadmap. We hope that the visit will be held in conjunction with his participation in the upcoming CICA Summit in the Kazakh capital,” said Tokayev.

Portugal is “a trusted partner” of Kazakhstan in the European Union. The President noted potential areas for cooperation including transport and logistics, agriculture, energy, renewables, new technologies, culture and tourism with Portugal.

Kazakhstan and Armenia also enjoy long-standing and friendly relations. “Our bilateral engagement is based on deep historical ties. I hope that sustainable peace and prosperity in the strategically important South Caucasus will boost our all-round bilateral and multilateral cooperation even further,” Tokayev said.

The President said the bilateral cooperation with Chile should be brought to a new level and welcomed the interest of the Chilean copper giant CODELCO in establishing strategic partnership with the Kazakh partners.

Kazakhstan’s bilateral relations with New Zealand are based on mutual trust and unwavering friendship. “Kazakhstan intends to work together with your Government in exploring how we can expand mutual trade and investment in order to strengthen our supply chains and economic resilience,” the President said.