Out-of-Country Voting in Kazakhstan’s Referendum Shows 73 Percent Voter Turnout

NUR-SULTAN – Voting abroad in the national referendum on constitutional amendments at 65 polling stations in 52 countries has finished with a 72.95 percent voter turnout, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The last ballots were cast at polling stations in Washington and New York in the United States, and Ottawa in Canada, which were closed at 6 a.m. Nur-Sultan local time.

Earlier, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Zhalgas Adilbayev announced at the June 3 Central Referendum Commission (CRC) meeting that more than 11,350 Kazakh citizens abroad were registered to cast their ballots in one of 65 polling stations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi commented on the significance of the nation voting in favor of the amendments to the Constitution.

“We welcome the high voter turnout and the decision of our compatriots to support these reforms, which will positively impact the lives of every citizen,” said Tileuberdi.