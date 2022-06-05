Kazakh President Says ‘There Will Be No Recurrence of Tragic January’

NUR-SULTAN – There will be no recurrence of the tragedy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told reporters about the investigation into the January events after he cast his vote in the capital’s Schoolchildren Palace on June 5.

“The authorized bodies are investigating the cases thoroughly. The Prosecutor General’s Office publishes all materials related to the investigation. The investigation is open and transparent and performed on a high level. There is no need to invite international experts. We will continue this work,” said Tokayev.

The President noted that “the scale of destruction caused by terrorists and bandits was terrifying.” Some 1,600 buildings were damaged and approximately 1,000 cars were burned, and 3,000 firearm units were stolen. Many people including terrorists were killed.

“We are confident this was a terrorist attack aimed at undermining the state order. Due to this all people without exception will face charges whether relating to participation and complicity in or worse still organization of the attacks. The attack against the state order was planned and led by well-trained professionals,” he said.

Tokayev also spoke about the earlier announced figure of “20,000” terrorists who took part in the attacks nationwide. “That figure (20,000 people) was provided by former heads of law enforcement agencies. The attacks against the authorities to violate public order occurred in 13 cities. Today, 5,500 criminal cases have been initiated and 500 criminal cases have been filed in court,” he said. Several former leaders of the National Security Committee, the country’s security service, are now under arrest on charges of state treason and overstepping official duties.

“I would like to emphasize that only 23 individuals have been sentenced to prison [so far]. This indicates that we conduct investigations of these tragic cases thoroughly. We believe there will be no recurrence of the tragic January in our country. Today’s referendum serves as a guarantee. We have learned the lessons,” said the President.

Tokayev said the full list of people who lost their lives during the tragic events will soon be published. At the same time, the military personnel who were involved in unjustified actions against the civilians will also receive punishments.

“An investigation is underway, firearm examinations are being carried out. Information will be available soon,” the President said.