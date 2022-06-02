Kazakh Foreign Ministry Announces Call for Applications in Contest for Foreign Journalists

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, and the Kazakh Tourism National Company, announced the call for applications for the seventh New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media international contest for foreign journalists.

The contest seeks to reward original articles, video stories and blog posts about Kazakhstan that have been published in a foreign media outlet or on social media between July 15, 2021, and July 15, 2022. Judges will assess their creativity, accurateness, and objectivity, as well as other social media activities.

Overall, five winners will be selected, one from the regions of North and South America, Europe, CIS countries, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific region and one winner in the tourism category.

The winners will go on a tour to Kazakhstan with an intense program of cultural activities, visiting Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Turkistan, and the Burabay (Borovoe) National Nature Park, the main reserve-resort area of the country. During the trip, journalists will meet with local representatives of government, media, science, and culture.

The submission deadline is July 15, 2022. The winners will be announced by Aug.1, 2022.