Kazakh Capital Hosts Exhibition Dedicated to Fantastic Realism

NUR-SULTAN – “Step Forward” exhibition of fine art opened at the Green Mall Center on June 9 in Nur-Sultan.

The exhibition features the works created by Florian Messner, a representative of the Viennese school of fantastic realism. Fantastic realism emerged as a separate style of painting in the second half of the 20th century in Austria. The movement was formed at the Vienna Academy of Arts due to this, the second name of the direction is the Vienna school of fantastic realism.

The works by Kazakh artists including Daniyar Mukhambetov, Yulia Moskalenko, Aziza Sarambetova, Zhenis Moldabekov, Elena Mironenko, Madina Kuanysheva and Kanat Abdin are also on display.

“We open a space for arts, for people, for everyone who loves art,” said Leyla Mahat, the chair of the curatorial board of Kulanshi contemporary art center, in her opening remarks. “The project is called Step forward because for us it is a step forward for the venue and it is also a step forward for young artists. Young Kazakh artists with their creativity represent a new stage in the development of visual art in our country. This is a new view, fresh ideas and an unusual angle of perception of reality.”

The exhibition is organized by the Torium restaurant and cocktail’s and the Kulanshi Contemporary Art Center with the support of the Eurasian Academy of Arts.