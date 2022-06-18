Caravan of Kindness Contest Winners Announced in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – Winners of the Caravan of Kindness contest were awarded on June 14 in Nur-Sultan. The main goal of the contest is the promotion of people who, through their acts of kindness, bring substantial and tangible benefits to society.

The winners received awards in seven nominations – Asar (help), Tugan zher (homeland), Batyl zhurek (courageous heart), Meyirim zholynda (on the path to kindness), Kaiyrymdylyk tarihy (history of charity), Bala zhuregi (a child’s heart), and Zhanuarlarga meyirim (a kindness towards animals).

Among the participants of the contest are individuals and legal entities whose work in one way or another solves different socioeconomic problems and motivates others to work towards a greater good.

This year the organizational committee of the contest received more than 1,000 applications, including 165 from Nur-Sultan.

According to the Chairperson of Business Women’s Association of Nur-Sultan Saniya Irsaliyeva, the contest uncovers benevolent people who can selflessly help others, especially those facing challenging life circumstances.

“These people graciously help others and tirelessly work for the greater good. Only truly noble people are capable of doing this,” said Irsaliyeva.

One of the winners of the contest and head of the Tumar Center for Culture and Sports Aida Amirzhanova said that she is grateful that the work of her team did not go unnoticed.

“We help children with special needs as well as children from socially vulnerable families fall in love with sports and culture. Some of our students’ parents nominated us. We did not expect to receive such a nomination, I am very grateful. This is such a praise for us,” said Amirzhanova.

According to the website of the Nur-Sultan akimat (city administration), the contest helps to discover hundreds of philanthropists and concerned citizens who make a substantial contribution to Kazakhstan’s development. The contest is organized by the Nur-Sultan akimat, the AMANAT party, the Business Women Association and the Foundation of Nursultan Nazarbayev.