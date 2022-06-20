Astana Finance Days Conference to Focus on Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Growth Amidst Uncertainty in 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh capital will host the fifth Astana Finance Days conference dedicated to sustainability, social responsibility, and growth on June 27-29 at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), reported the organization’s press service.

More than 200 speakers including Visa’s Vice President, Regional Manager Central Asia, and Azerbaijan Cristina Doros, World Bank Group’s Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions Indermit Gill, Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq Edward Knight, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Prof. Raekwon Chung and other prominent figures are expected to attend the hybrid format event virtually.

The Astana Finance Days event will kick off with the fifth plenary session of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Business Council and the seventh CICA Business Forum on June 27. The participants will discuss the prospects for cooperation between CICA member states in the field of digitalization of business processes in small and medium-sized businesses, and food security issues.

On June 28-29, the fourth International Forum of educational technologies (EdTech) will be held. The forum seeks to gather together students, teachers, experts, higher education institutions, government, and technology companies to decide how to enhance the quality of education in central asia.

According to the organizers of the event, the key topic of the forum is M.E.T.A. (Mobility. Edutainment. Technology. Action). Panel sessions with international organizations, government, and market participants including the United Nations, Coursera, Qwasar Silicon Valley, Bilim Media Group, ITS Partner, and other companies who are scheduled to appear. More than 15 workshops on innovative cases from education to digital marketing and IT spheres are also on the agenda.

An exhibition of more than 15 EdTech startups in cooperation with Astana Hub Technopark will be organized.

The list of sessions includes the Islamic Finance Conference, the U.S. – Kazakhstan Cooperation: Opportunities for Women in Business, Retail Investors Forum, AIFC Law conference, among other events.

Registration for the event is open for both in-person and online attendance at the www.astanafindays.org website. Entry is free of charge.