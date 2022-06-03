After 30 Years of Bilateral Relations Kazakhstan, IMF Expand Strategic Partnership

NUR-SULTAN – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeks to continue its partnership with Kazakhstan, Head of the IMF mission for Kazakhstan Nicolas Blanchet said during a videoconference with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, the Prime Minister’s Office reported.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the results of the IMF mission, recommendations on priority areas of macroeconomic policy and structural reforms, plans of the Kazakh government to reduce the carbon footprint, as well as cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IMF.

“The efforts of the IMF to expand opportunities for the economy of Kazakhstan are important for us in light of the implementation of new reforms,” Smailov said.

Currently, the government is working to implement the democratic, social and economic reforms outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of the New Kazakhstan concept, aimed at strengthening the legislative power, the rule of law, the qualitative modernization of the economy, increasing competition, protecting private property, de-monopolization, and reducing the excessive presence of the state in the economy.