Wolverine and Brown Bear Caught on Camera in Markakol State Natural Reserve (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – A camera trap captured a wolverine and a brown bear walking around Markakol State Natural Reserve in East Kazakhstan, reported the reserve’s press service on Instagram on May 17.

A white hare and a groundhog were also recorded on camera.

“This material demonstrates landscape diversity and complex, heterogeneous composition of the mammalian fauna of such a unique part of our nature as the Markakol basin,” noted the reserve’s press service on its Instagram.

Established in 1976, Markakol State Natural Reserve has a total area of 102,971 hectares, which is 87 percent of the Markakol basin. There are more than 700 species of higher plants, and 316 vertebrates that inhabit the reserve.