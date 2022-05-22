Wolverine and Brown Bear Caught on Camera in Markakol State Natural Reserve (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – A camera trap captured a wolverine and a brown bear walking around Markakol State Natural Reserve in East Kazakhstan, reported the reserve’s press service on Instagram on May 17.
A white hare and a groundhog were also recorded on camera.
“This material demonstrates landscape diversity and complex, heterogeneous composition of the mammalian fauna of such a unique part of our nature as the Markakol basin,” noted the reserve’s press service on its Instagram.
Established in 1976, Markakol State Natural Reserve has a total area of 102,971 hectares, which is 87 percent of the Markakol basin. There are more than 700 species of higher plants, and 316 vertebrates that inhabit the reserve.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram