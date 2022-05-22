l  r

Wolverine and Brown Bear Caught on Camera in Markakol State Natural Reserve (Video)

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia on 22 May 2022

NUR-SULTAN –  A camera trap captured a wolverine and a brown bear walking around Markakol State Natural Reserve in East Kazakhstan, reported the reserve’s press service on Instagram on May 17.

The fragment from the video. Click to see the map in full size

A white hare and a groundhog were also recorded on camera.

“This material demonstrates landscape diversity and complex, heterogeneous composition of the mammalian fauna of such a unique part of our nature as the Markakol basin,” noted the reserve’s press service on its Instagram.

Established in 1976, Markakol State Natural Reserve has a total area of 102,971 hectares, which is 87 percent of the Markakol basin. There are more than 700 species of higher plants, and 316 vertebrates that inhabit the reserve. 

