UN Experts Assess Readiness of Kazakhstan’s Contingent For Peacekeeping Activities

NUR-SULTAN – The experts of the UN Department of Peace Operations paid a visit to Kazakhstan to assess the readiness of the Kazakh contingent that participates in the UN peacekeeping operations, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported on May 25.

The experts studied the educational process of peacekeepers, including the teaching of English and the studying of the norms of international humanitarian law at the Peacekeeping Training Center (KAZCENT).

Training was also held at a peacekeeping training center in the Almaty region. The consolidated unit has already learned the checkpoint and observation post practices, the use of escorts for humanitarian cargo, how to properly protect facilities, and measures to protect civilians while patrolling an area.

The experts assessed the readiness of the unmanned aerial vehicle units, the technical capabilities of UAVs, and their ability to conduct surveillance and collect information.

Engineering and sapper units performed actions to detect improvised explosive devices and further actions to then destroy them.

The delegation will provide a preliminary assessment of the peacekeeping contingent based on the results of the assessment and advisory visit.