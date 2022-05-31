U.S. Assistant Secretary Donald Lu Visits Kazakhstan to Strengthen U.S. Relations with Region

NUR-SULTAN – United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu visited Kazakhstan on May 27 as part of his Central Asia tour from May 23 to May 27.

The delegation included the National Security Council’s Senior Director for Russia and Central Asia Eric Green, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia Rebecca Zimmerman, U.S. Agency for International Development Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia Anjali Kaur, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Naz El-Khatib.

In Kazakhstan, the delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin. The sides discussed the development and strengthening of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the US.

Emphasizing the progressive development of civil society and the positive dynamics in the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, Lu outlined the U.S. Administration’s support for the political reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

While in Nur-Sultan, the delegation also met with civil society leaders to discuss Kazakhstan’s reform agenda, and efforts to strengthen human rights protection and advance women’s empowerment. Lu also met with the Kazakh paralympic team.

“I got my exercise with the #Kazakhstan Paralympic volleyball team and dancing with some amazing para-dancers. I also was honored to participate in a podcast focused on women’s empowerment. An inclusive society is a prosperous society.” – Assistant Secretary Lu. pic.twitter.com/OiXUqLo4df — U.S. Embassy to Kazakhstan (@USembassyKAZ) May 28, 2022

The U.S. delegation is expected to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to strengthen U.S. relations with the region.