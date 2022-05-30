Restrictions on CPC Capacity Removed, Oil Delivery Fully Restored

NUR-SULTAN – The restrictions on the capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline have been removed, and the delivery of oil from Kazakh shippers has been fully restored, CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban and Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced during their May 27 meeting in Nur-Sultan.

The CPC marine terminal near Novorossiysk suspended oil lifting after the storm displaced the power frame of one of the single point mooring (SPM)-3 floating hoses on March 21. Since then, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy has been developing alternative routes for shipping oil.

“We are glad that the repair of the damaged single point moorings at the CPC marine terminal is complete. This has enabled us to remove restrictions and fully restore oil production in Kazakhstan,” said Smailov.

Smailov noted the importance of ensuring the timely implementation of the project to eliminate bottlenecks in the CPC pipeline system to transport additional volumes of oil after the completion of the Future Growth Project at the Tengiz oilfield.

“I would like to note the importance of ensuring further accident-free and uninterrupted operation of the CPC oil pipeline. I believe that all possible measures should be taken for this purpose,” he added.

The CPC oil pipeline provides the shortest route and the most favorable economic conditions for the export of oil from the major Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan oilfields. In 2021, 53.1 million tons of Kazakhstan’s oil were transported via the pipeline, and 18.7 million tons between January and April this year.