President Tokayev to Visit Turkey Next Week

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Turkey on May 10-11, his presidential office announced on Tuesday.

Tokayev’s state visit to Turkey will be an important milestone in expanding a comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This will be Tokayev’s first state visit to Tukey since he assumed office in June of 2019.

The two leaders had a phone conversation on May 3 to discuss prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership with a focus on strengthening trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

They congratulated each other on the Eid al-Fitr holiday widely celebrated in Kazakhstan and Turkey marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In March, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay paid a working visit to Kazakhstan to boost the bilateral ties between the two countries that consider each other brotherly and share Turkic roots.

Besides strong cultural ties, Turkey remains one of the key trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan, investing more than $3.5 billion in the Kazakh economy over the past 15 years. Last year the trade turnover grew 33 percent, exceeding $4.1 billion. Around 3,700 companies with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan.