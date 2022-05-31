CRC Accredits 272 Foreign Observers for June 5 Constitutional Referendum

NUR-SULTAN – The Central Referendum Commission (CRC) has accredited 272 representatives of international organizations who will serve as foreign observers at the June 5 constitutional referendum, reported the commission’s press service on May 30.

Fourteen observers from the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan, as well as from Estonia, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, North Macedonia, and Iran have applied for accreditation at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As of May 25, CRC Chair Nurlan Abdirov said that 10 representatives from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) Referendum Assessment Mission, 43 representatives from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Observer Mission, and 13 independent representatives from Armenia, France, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Palestine, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Turkey will take part as observers.

The national referendum on constitutional amendments will be held upon the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported recently that Kazakh citizens living or traveling in 52 countries will be able to participate in the referendum.