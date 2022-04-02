President Tokayev Congratulates People on Beginning of Ramadan

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated people on the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Akorda press service reported.

“The month of Ramadan carries enduring moral values: humanity, compassion, mercy”, said the President, stressing that the humanistic ideals of Islam play an important role in strengthening the unity of the nation, peace and harmony in the country.

“Thanks to the cohesion of our people, we overcome any difficulties and look confidently into the future”, said Tokayev.

President Tokayev wished people health, happiness and well-being.

In 2022, the Holy Month of Ramadan has started on April 2 and will last through May 1. Oraza Ait (Eid al-Fitr in Kazakh) starts on May 2.

This year, Kazakh people will fast during Ramadan and attend the prayer services at the mosque after pandemic restrictions have been lowered in the country.