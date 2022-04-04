Most EU, US and UK Companies Registered in Kazakhstan Operate in Trade, Science and Technical Activities

NUR-SULTAN – The number of companies with European Union, U.S. and U.K. capital reached approximately 3,600, or 14.1 percent of all foreign companies in Kazakhstan at the end of February, reported Finprom.kz.

According to the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Bureau of National Statistics, 2,800 European, 418 American and 369 British companies are registered in the country. Most EU-funded companies are from Germany (636), the Netherlands (529) and Cyprus (252).

This includes 3,200 small enterprises, 180 medium-sized, and 173 large companies.

The largest number of foreign enterprises operate in trade (949). Some 481 companies provide professional, scientific and technical services and 317 companies provide financial and insurance services.

The enterprises also operate in the manufacturing industry (220), transport and warehousing (193), and construction (165).

The list of major foreign companies includes Philip Morris, British American Tobacco, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore International and other companies.