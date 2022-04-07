Kazakhstan, Singapore Agree to Create Container Hub in Aktau Sea Port

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliev and Vice-President of Singapore’s PSA International company Lee Pen Gi agreed to create a container hub in Aktau port during their meeting in Nur-Sultan, reports the ministry’s press service announced on April 7.

Located on the east coast of the Caspian Sea at the intersection of several international transport corridors, Aktau seaport provides transportation for dry cargo, crude oil and oil products from east to west, from north to south, and back in the direction of Iran, Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, all year round.

The project follows the outline set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and is expected to increase the flow of containers through the Kazakh seaport to 100,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit, which equals to 6,1 meters).

PSA International is a leading port group with operations in Singapore and Antwerp. Its global network encompasses over 50 locations in 26 countries around the world.

The agreement to create a hub was part of their discussion on cooperation in transport and logistics, and the digitization of customs and trade processes. The Singaporean company representatives expressed interest in further development of transportation via the Trans-Caspian international transport route.