Kazakhstan Participates in Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Meeting

NUR-SULTAN – The heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Central Asia and Japan exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, economics, investment, healthcare, ecology, sustainable development and regional security during the eighth virtual meeting of Central Asia + Japan Dialogue on April 15, reported the press service of Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The officials also discussed the international and regional issues during the meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Central Asian countries and Japan.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Adil Tursunov commended dynamically developing cooperation with Japan as a part of an expanded strategic partnership between the countries.

“Over the past three decades, the countries of Central Asia and Japan have effectively cooperated in all areas and established a constructive dialogue both in bilateral and multilateral formats,” reads the release.

The first meeting of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue at the initiative of Japan kicked off in Nur-Sultan in 2004. The main areas of cooperation between member states are political dialogue, development of intraregional cooperation, promotion of business, intellectual dialogue, cultural ties and strengthening of human capital.

The ninth meeting is expected to be held in Tokyo until the end of 2022.