Kazakhstan Joins Global Resolution Song Project to Mark Earth Day (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Embassy in the U.K. presented a powerful Kazakh-language version of “The Resolution Song” (“Zher Ana” in Kazakh or “Mother Earth”) performed by acclaimed Kazakh soloist Tamara Assar.

The song is dedicated to the global Earth Day traditionally celebrated on April 22. An annual event is designed to raise awareness about environmental protection.

This year, Kazakhstan joined the global Resolution Song project aimed to inspire action on the climate crisis with the song performance.

“The project sees people from all over the world sing the same song in different languages ​​and musical styles. Resolution Song brings together voices from all over the world in a demonstration of global unity and a call for action to protect our planet,” reads the embassy’s post on Instagram.

The Resolution song has been sung by thousands of people in more than 100 countries.