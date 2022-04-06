Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Opens New Expert Platform, Discusses Political Reforms

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) convened the first meeting of the new KazISS GPS Gylym. Pikir. Sayasat. (“science”, “opinion”, “politics” from Kazakh) expert platform on April 5 to discuss political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The leaders of the political parties, the expert community, and public figures took part in the meeting engaging in a thorough discussion and analysis of the proposed reforms.

“Today we are opening an expert platform where we will discuss the development of Kazakhstan and will bring ideas to the leadership of the Executive Office of the President with recommendations and conclusions”, said KazISS Director Yerkin Tukumov in his welcoming speech.

He also noted that KazISS representatives will travel to the country’s regions and hold expert meetings to see problems on the ground.

The speakers of the event agreed that the recent state of the nation address by President Tokayev marks the beginning of great changes towards New Kazakhstan, creates conditions for political development, and increases civic engagement in public administration.

Amanat Party Secretary Daulet Karibek said that a new stage in the development of the state has come, and it will take time. “The transition from a super-presidential republic to a presidential republic with a strong Parliament cannot happen here and now. In addition to state bodies and Parliament, public associations should be involved in the work”, said Karibek.

“The Senate deputies have recently visited the regions and met with people. It is necessary to hold conversations with the public, talk to every citizen of Kazakhstan, analyze and form an understanding of these reforms,” said Deputy Chairwoman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Lyazzat Suleimen. She also noted that she supports all initiatives to strengthen the positions of the Parliament.

The leaders of the political parties focused on legal and financial issues.

The Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan Yermukhamet Yertysbayev stressed the importance of creating a Constitutional Court and noted that the new status of the Parliament requires changes in legislation.

“The New Kazakhstan agenda, in my opinion, requires the adoption of a new Constitutional Act in the Parliament,” Yertysbayev said.

The Chairman of the Aq Jol Democratic Party Azat Peruashev raised empowerment issues of the Parliament regarding the budget allocation.

“The most important thing is to strengthen the institution of parliamentarism so that they have the right to dispose of state revenues,” he said.

The Director of the Institute of Public Policy of the Amanat Party Madina Nurgaliyeva noted that the political party needs to have a certain “maturity” when registering and called for abandoning populism.

During the discussion, the participants also exchanged views on the development of institutional unions, the settlement of labor conflicts, as well as interaction with independent trade unions.