Kazakhstan Embarks on Next Stage of Its National Development, Says President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN – The multi-ethnic and multi-confessional Kazakhstan embarks on the next stage of its national development, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the ceremony of receiving credentials from newly appointed Ambassadors of ten states held at the Akorda presidential palace on April 19, the President’s press service reported.

“After proclaiming a new era of democratic transformation, we have launched an unprecedented decentralization of state power, enhancing checks and balances,” Tokayev said.

Speaking about Kazakhstan’s fundamental priorities, Tokayev pointed out the importance of “strengthening the trust of foreign investors and trading partners in the Kazakh economy.”

“My government will ensure the continued openness of the national economy, the sanctity of contracts, and a relentless fight against corruption. All these reforms represent an inflection point for our people. We choose to accelerate rather than stagnate,” Tokayev continued.

In his speech, Tokayev said that the growing tension in international relations negatively impacts world development and expressed hope for a swift and fair resolution of the conflicts in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

During the event, diplomatic credentials were presented by Ambassador of Cuba Oscar Santana Leon, Ambassador of Bangladesh Kamrul Ahsan, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, Ambassador of Argentina Eduardo Antonio Zuain, Ambassador of Peru Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodríguez, Ambassador of Nigeria Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman, Ambassador of Laos Vilavan Yiaporher, Ambassador of Chad Mahamoud Adam Béchir, Ambassador of Rwanda Ntampaka Fidelis Mironko, and Ambassador of Benin Akambi Andre Okunlola Biau.

Concluding his speech, Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the Holy Month of Ramadan, Easter and the Lao New Year.