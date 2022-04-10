Kazakh Embassy Donates More Than 500 Books to National Library of Azerbaijan

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan handed over more than 500 books to the Mirza Fatali Akhundov National Library of Azerbaijan on April 6 to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reports the embassy’s press service.



History, fiction, scientific and educational books, as well as some anthologies of the Kazakh prose and poetry will now become part of the Akhundov library.

“A mutual book exchange and opening of Kazakh and Azerbaijani literature centers are a great opportunity to tell our people and new generations about common historical, cultural and linguistic roots, centuries-old friendship, and spiritual unity through printed publications,” said Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov during the ceremony.

The embassy also presented several papers written by Kazakh writers and translated into Azerbaijani, including “Kazakh Khanate: Origin, Traditions and Heritage,” “Alash Orda,” a collection of scientific articles, “Koblandy Batyr,” an epic poem, “Creative Work of Mukhtar Auezov: From Tradition to Innovation” by Azerbaijani literary scholar Nizami Mamedov-Tagisoi and “The Day When the World Fell Apart” by Rollan Seisenbayev.

The library’s director Karim Takhirov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh embassy for the initiative saying that these books are “important for the new generation.” The books will be sent to the libraries of Karabakh afterward.