Forte Kulanshi Art Space Showcases Uzbek and Turkmen Culture Through New Exhibition in Kazakh Capital

NUR-SULTAN – The Forte Kulanshi Art Space gallery presented “The Eastern Time” exhibition showcasing 56 paintings by Uzbek artists and nine handmade carpets by Turkmen masters on April 7 in Nur-Sultan, reported Kazinform.

Fourteen clothing collections designed by the finalists of the Global Nomads Fashion Award contest among young designers have also been showcased at the exhibition.

According to Kazakh artist Leyla Mahat, who curated the exhibition, it is not just an art and carpet exhibition, but an attempt to present the Eastern fairy tale with a modern interpretation.

“We are living in challenging and difficult times, therefore we wanted to bring an Eastern fairy tale into the lives of people. I believe in and love fairy tales. I think those fairy tales, which our parents used to tell us, give us a lot today,” said Mahat during the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Mahat added that she was surprised by how well the employees of the company, which delivers Turkmen carpets to Kazakhstan, know their business. “They know not only the meaning of each ornament but also what wool was painted with, the breed of sheep whose wool was used, or where these sheep grazed. Such big love of what you do and respect for traditions are worthy of admiration,” she noted.

One of the Global Nomads Fashion Award contest’s winners Marina Strigun attended the event to present some outfits she designed for the younger generation, which might be called “modern clothing for nomads.”

“We were tasked to find the neonomad code at the competition, so I presented two outfits with a national ornament named “Dala Rukhy” (Steppe Spirit from Kazakh language). I think a modern nomad would wear those clothes,” said Strigun.

Strigun said she was inspired by the “Nomads” novel by Kazakh writer Ilyas Yesenberlin as well as by the nature of the country, the armor of the batyrs (Kazakh warriors), the identity of nomads, and the spirit of the steppe while creating her collection.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazkhojaev also attended the exhibition and expressed gratitude to its organizers for showing the dynamics of bilateral relations not only between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan but also between all Central Asian countries.

The exhibition will last through May 18.