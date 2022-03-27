WHO and EU Release Comic Book On COVID-19 Preventive Measures for Children

NUR-SULTAN – The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Kazakhstan and the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Kazakhstan released “White Capes: Fighting the Invisible” children’s comic book to showcase the importance of preventive measures for infectious diseases in mid-March, reported the organization’s press service.

The book features the White Capes squad, consisting of four scientist-superheroes, who introduce WHO’s recommendations on public health and social measures (PHSM) regarding COVID-19 in an understandable and entertaining way for kids.

As the squad is entrusted with a mission to stop the Corona King, they explain how and why people should wear face masks, regularly wash their hands, keep physical distance, and ensure ventilation in closed spaces.

“This is a unique project for WHO. As an international health organization, we share technical expertise and publish guidelines. It is a new and interesting experience for us to share that knowledge and to make it accessible to other audiences. We hope that the comic book will help us promote essential preventive measures for children and their parents,” WHO Representative in Kazakhstan Caroline Clarinval said during the March 17 book presentation at the International School of Nur-Sultan.

During the event, school kids not only read the book but also participated in some practical experiments demonstrating how germs travel with a simple handshake and how people can prevent it by using the right technique of washing hands.

More than 4,000 copies of the comic book are expected to be distributed in Kazakh and Russian among more than 150 libraries of health-promoting schools in Kazakhstan. The comic book is also planned to be translated into the Armenian, Kyrgyz, and Turkmen languages.

The comic book contributes to the priorities of the national Year of the Children in Kazakhstan that was declared by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his New Year’s address.

The project is co-financed by the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan. The initiative is part of the EU’s comprehensive Central Asia COVID-19 Crisis Response (CACCR) solidarity package, addressing the needs of Central Asian countries with a primary focus on Kazakhstan. Implemented by the WHO, the CACCR program will provide support to mitigate the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.