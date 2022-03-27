Record 258 Babies Born in Mangystau Region During Nauryz Celebrations

NUR-SULTAN – A baby boom has been noticed during the recent Nauryz celebrations in the Mangystau Region where 258 babies were born on March 19-23, reported the Mangystau Regional Perinatal Center.

Overall, 140 boys and 118 girls including two twins were born during the period.

Diana Koshkinbayeva, the mother of twins, said in an interview with the Khabar TV channel, it is her fifth childbirth.

“I am a young mother. This is my fifth childbirth, my fifth and sixth kids. In accordance with Kazakh traditions, the names of newborn children are given by the elder people of the family, so we wait for our grandmother to name the girls,” she said.

On March 19-23, 105 babies, including 57 boys and 48 girls, were born in the Mangystau Regional Perinatal Center, while 84 babies – 49 boys and 35 girls – were born in the Aktau Perinatal Center.

From the beginning of the year until March 23, 4,736 new citizens of Kazakhstan were born in the Mangystau Region, while the number of newborns in Aktau city was 1,532.