President Tokayev Discusses AIFC’s Activities with Kelimbetov

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov to discuss the report on the activities of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) for 2021, reported Akorda.

Earlier, the President set a task to implement the repatriation of funds and re-domiciliation of companies from foreign jurisdictions to Kazakhstan. This will ensure the return of funds to Kazakhstan and demonstrate the competitiveness of the AIFC at the regional level.

It is reported that 1,236 companies from 63 countries are registered in the AIFC. The overall volume of attracted investments totals $6.2 billion. Approximately $321 million of equity capital and $1.65 billion of debt capital have been raised through the AIFC Astana International Exchange (AIX). Eighteen Kazakh and 11 international brokers operate as the trading members of the AIFC Exchange.

The number of companies licensed by the AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) doubled to 46 in 2021. In 2021, the AFSA issued a license to an Islamic bank and an Islamic finance company for the first time in its history.

The AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Center have resolved more than 1,000 disputes in 2021.

The AIFC is a financial hub that brings together the best practices and opportunities offered by similar global institutions. Its mission is to support Kazakhstan’s policy of modernization and growth, make the business environment more friendly, attract capital to accelerate development and provide companies with the effective investment instruments.