OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to Strengthen Solidarity and Cooperation Between Pakistan and Member States, Says Pakistan’s Envoy in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to support efforts aimed at promoting unity, brotherhood and prosperity in Muslim countries in connection to the upcoming 48th meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, said Ambassador of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Sajjad Ahmed Seehar at the recent press meeting in the Kazakh capital.

This year, the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled for the 22-23rd of March in Islamabad. The council traditionally discusses the implementation of the OIC’s policy, adopts decisions and resolutions and reviews the progress of the implementation of the decisions and resolutions adopted at the previous meetings.

“We are confident that the 48th meeting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be a landmark session in our combined efforts to chart a joint Islamic way forward. Pakistan will continue to work with other OIC member states, towards harnessing our collective ambition into concrete action, and to take tangible steps to further strengthen bonds of Islamic solidarity and cooperation,” said the ambassador.

Partnering for unity, justice and development is the topic of the meeting. Its priorities include building partnership and cooperation in the Islamic world to address the current challenges. The discussion will feature issues related to peace and security, economic development, cultural and scientific cooperation and the role of the OIC and other issues.

“Pakistan will endeavor to promote unity among member states, advance the cause of justice for Islamic peoples, and to achieve the mutually reinforcing goals of prosperity and development for all OIC member states. Ensuring full and complete recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic also remains a key priority for us,” he said.

The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers coincides with the 75th anniversary of Pakistan Independence Day and the foreign ministers are also invited to attend the Pakistan Day parade.

This year, Kazakhstan and Pakistan celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Pakistan was one of the first countries in the world to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence in 1991.

“Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy excellent bilateral relations with geographical proximity and cultural ties. Our bilateral relations are growing at a very good pace,” he said.

Ambassador Sajjad Ahmed Seehar also noted Kazakhstan’s participation in the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in 2021. Kazakhstan announced plans to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan at the meeting. “Pakistan appreciates Kazakhstan’s contribution for regional and international peace,” added the ambassador.