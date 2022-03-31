Kazakhstan’s Pavillion Named Second Best in Theme Interpretation at EXPO 2020 Dubai

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan won recognition as second best in terms of theme interpretation at the Expo 2020 Dubai Official Participant Awards on March 30, reports the QazExpoCongress company’s press service. The first place went to the German pavilion and the third place was awarded to the Italian one.

The awards were organized by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to recognize the pavilions that have made major contributions to the success of the exhibition before EXPO 2020 Dubai, held under the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, to wrap up an impressive and the most inclusive six-month event on March 31.

The awards have different categories depending on the size and type of the pavilion. Besides theme interpretation, the awards also recognized architecture and landscape (for self-built pavilions only), and exhibition design, amongst other factors. They were handed out during the ceremony, which took place in Jubilee Park on the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

An international jury composed of nine experts in a range of relevant fields decided on the award recipients. They visited each international pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai during the course of two sessions, in January and March.

Kazakhstan’s pavilion made it to the top 10 most visited pavilions with nearly 1.6 million people entering the pavilion since the exhibition opened its doors on Oct. 1. Located in the Opportunity District, the three-storey pavilion sought to demonstrate the country’s dynamic development, cultural diversity, rich human and natural resources, and its tourist, technological, and investment opportunities.