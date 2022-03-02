Kazakh Pop Singer Dimash Kudaibergen Donates Medical Equipment to Kazakhstan’s Oncology Research Center

NUR-SULTAN – Famous Kazakh pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen donated the funds from his Jan. 16 Dimash Digital Show live stream concert on the Tixr American streaming platform to Nur-Sultan-based National Research Center for Oncology, a leading scientific center in the field of diagnosis and treatment of oncological diseases in Kazakhstan, reported dimashnews.com.

The concert was held in collaboration with Project C.U.R.E., the world’s largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies. Kudaibergen has been a Project C.U.R.E. Ambassador since 2020.

The funds raised from the concert were used to purchase beds, wheelchairs, surgical caps, gloves, surgical masks, glasses, face protection products, lab coats, and N95 respirators.

According to Kanat Satybayev, the center’s first deputy chair, medical products, and personal protective equipment are always needed because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Personal protective equipment is highly important while working in a specialized department for cancer patients with coronavirus infection,” he said in an interview with dimashnews.com.

He thanked the singer for the help. “This help is really good for us. We actively used the humanitarian assistance that was provided before and will continue to use it for the benefit of our patients,” he added.

According to him, art is very important for patients who often lose hope due to a severe illness, and it helps people move on.

Being one of the most popular singers from Kazakhstan, Kudaibergen gained worldwide acclaim due to his impressive six-octave range.

In March 2021, Kudaibergen performed his online concert dedicated to the International Women’s Day celebration to donate $500,000 to the healthcare system of Kazakhstan, said Project C.U.R.E. President Douglas Jackson.

Following this example, many French “Dears”, the term used by Dimash fans to refer to themselves, raised funds to buy books and children’s furniture for the Ayala rehabilitation center in the singer’s hometown in Aktobe in June of 2021.

“One of the greatest powers in the world is grace, and I think this man has it because he unites people. We have a desire to do something for other people thanks to him,” said the president of French Dears Claire Mabir La Kay in an interview with the Khabar TV channel.

Indonesian Dears and Dompet Dhuafa, an Islamic philanthropy institution, have undertaken several initiatives to support the victims of natural disasters, while Eurasian Dears gifted oxygen concentrator to the Ayala rehabilitation center.