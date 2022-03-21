Kazakh Movie “Mukagali” Enters 26th International Film Festival as Part of Kerala Program

NUR-SULTAN – The drama film “Mukagali” directed by Bolat Kalymbetov will be presented at the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that has started on March 18 and will run through March 25 in India’s Thiruvananthapuram city, according to Kazakhfilm studio.

The film tells the story of the last three years of the life of legendary Kazakh writer and translator Mukagali Makatayev (1931 – 1976), whose great contribution to Kazakh literature was recognized only after his death.

The movie will be screened in the World Cinema category among film winners of the Berlinale (Berlin International Film Festival) and Cannes Film Festival, as well as winners of other prestigious international film awards.

In November of 2021, the movie received the Ecumenical award at the 25th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The IFFK is one of the most prominent and leading cultural events in India, established in 1996. It is held annually in the first week of December, but it has been rescheduled due to the ongoing pandemic this year. Overall, 180 worldwide movies will be shown during the festival.